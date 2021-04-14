Purplebricks insider buys into recovery rally

The shares have more than doubled in value over the past 12 months thanks to a resurgent housing market

Exiting Canada and Australia helped the group turn its first pre-tax profit

Estate agencies have delivered some of the highest total returns of all UK real estate stocks over the past 12 months, helped by a thriving housing market. After falling to an all-time low in April last year, shares in Purplebricks (PURP) have more than doubled in value. Senior independent non-executive director Simon Downing has bought into that recovery rally, purchasing more than £250,000 of shares in the group.