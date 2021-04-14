/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Testing demand buoyed by lockdown easing

The trials and tribulations of the vaccine roll-out have grabbed headlines in recent weeks, but diagnostics are key to getting life back to ‘normal’
Testing demand buoyed by lockdown easing
April 14, 2021
By Harriet Clarfelt
  • Westminster wants citizens to take two rapid tests a week as restrictions lift
  • Covid-19 has given smaller diagnostic companies a chance to showcase their expertise

The government’s response to Covid-19 has been accused variously of being too slow, inconsistent and – on occasion – just plain confusing.

But one area in which the UK has succeeded, at least for now, is vaccination. More than 32m people have received their first coronavirus jab. More than 7m have received a second dose, granting them even greater protection. Every adult is to be invited for an initial shot by the end of July.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data