Testing demand buoyed by lockdown easing

Westminster wants citizens to take two rapid tests a week as restrictions lift

Covid-19 has given smaller diagnostic companies a chance to showcase their expertise

The government’s response to Covid-19 has been accused variously of being too slow, inconsistent and – on occasion – just plain confusing.

But one area in which the UK has succeeded, at least for now, is vaccination. More than 32m people have received their first coronavirus jab. More than 7m have received a second dose, granting them even greater protection. Every adult is to be invited for an initial shot by the end of July.