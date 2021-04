Revenue in the second half of 2020 was 4 per cent ahead of a year earlier

Revenue in the first quarter of this year was ahead of both 2019 and 2020

Building products supplier Epwin (EPWN) was hit by pandemic disruption in the first half of 2020, but a recovery in demand – particularly from the ‘repair, maintenance and improvement’ (RMI) market – saw its second half revenue come in 4 per cent higher than the same period in 2019.