ESG funds: darker clouds ahead?

ESG funds may not enjoy the spoils of 2020’s performance in 2021

But long-term fundamentals are good for sustainable investors

Asset managers are often quick to relay how investing according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles can boost investment performance. The theory makes sense. Sustainability analysis should, when approached thoughtfully alongside more traditional analysis, improve insights and potentially enhance performance.

But funds that take an exclusionary approach to ESG automatically narrow their investment universe and the prospects for the year ahead may not be as rosy as they were last year. In the absence of unilateral standards, funds managers all have their own take on ESG investing. But if a fund is classed as ‘sustainable’ there are a number of assets it is unlikely to include: oil companies, arms manufacturers and tobacco companies, for example.