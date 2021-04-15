Get income at a discount via JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has performed well and looks well placed for a market rotation to value

The trust's dividend is not guaranteed but its managers are bullish on long-term prospects

Emerging markets are not an obvious region for equity income. Countries with less mature capital markets tend to have companies with lower dividend payouts and there are only a few investment trusts with an income mandate focused on emerging markets.

However, as dividend cuts have been most severe in the UK and Europe over the past year the case for income from further afield has become stronger. The Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index found that in 2020 the UK’s dividend payout fell by 41 per cent and Europe (ex UK)’s payout fell 32 per cent, compared with 2019. But emerging markets dividends only fell by 9.5 per cent compared with 2019.