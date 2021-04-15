Next week's economics: 19 - 23 April

Next week could bring hopes of a UK economic recovery.

The CBI’s quarterly survey of manufacturers could report a rise in output expectations and perhaps a big jump in business confidence as companies look forward to the end of lockdowns. This could be corroborated by purchasing managers, who might also report improved manufacturing conditions.

It’s not just manufacturers who are in good spirits. So are consumers. GfK’s survey could show that consumer confidence is rising, with people especially optimistic about their personal financial situations. This confidence isn’t yet evident in actual spending. Official figures next week will show that retail sales volumes were flat in March, but this is because of the lockdown: as this lifts, spending will surge.