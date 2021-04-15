/
Shares I love: Volution

Ventilation product supplier Volution's target to improve margins has been achieved six months ahead of schedule
April 15, 2021
  • Baillie Gifford's Iain McCombie invests in cash-generative company Volution
  • The company is benefiting from an increased awareness of the health impacts of indoor air quality
  • Volution is pursuing ambitious sustainability targets

Iain McCombie, co-manager of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (BGUK), explains why he invests in Volution (FAN), a supplier of ventilation products.

"Growth companies come in all shapes and sizes and Volution is one that we have been happy to tuck away in our UK equity portfolios. The company is a manufacturer of ventilation products which range from simple extractor fans to more complex ventilation systems in both the residential and commercial markets.

