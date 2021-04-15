/
The Hut Group rides direct-to-consumer wave

The platform’s soaring sales bucked the trend endured by physical retailers during lockdown
April 15, 2021
  • The company’s IPO last September was the biggest in the UK for half a decade
  • Revenues climbed but THG incurred significant losses after share-based payment charges
IC TIP: Hold

Christmas decorations could still be seen in shop windows last week, reflecting months of forced closure under tough Covid-19 restrictions. And while non-essential businesses in England were allowed to pull up the shutters on 12 April, for many, the damage has already been done. Thousands of retail jobs have been lost during the pandemic as employers battle with squeezed revenues and drained coffers.

