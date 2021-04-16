/
What investors need to know about Darktrace

The cybersecurity company has confirmed its intention to list in London
April 16, 2021
  • Software-as-a-service model promises ‘pure’ tech benefits 
  • Still mostly lossmaking 
  • Lynch connection casts shadow 

Another day, another tech company announces that it wants to IPO in London. Cybersecurity business Darktrace is reportedly targeting a valuation of $5bn (£3.8bn), seemingly undeterred by the shadow of Deliveroo’s (ROO) difficult flotation last month. 

Darktrace is not the only one that has recently been tempted to come to market. Biotech business Oxford Nanopore, which specialises in gene sequencing technology, announced last week that it is also moving towards an IPO. 

