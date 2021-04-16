What investors need to know about Darktrace

Software-as-a-service model promises ‘pure’ tech benefits

Still mostly lossmaking

Lynch connection casts shadow

Another day, another tech company announces that it wants to IPO in London. Cybersecurity business Darktrace is reportedly targeting a valuation of $5bn (£3.8bn), seemingly undeterred by the shadow of Deliveroo’s (ROO) difficult flotation last month.

Darktrace is not the only one that has recently been tempted to come to market. Biotech business Oxford Nanopore, which specialises in gene sequencing technology, announced last week that it is also moving towards an IPO.