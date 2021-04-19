ETF watch: the biggest buy trends from the last quarter

A breakdown of interesting activity from the ETF world, including new product launches

Looking at where investor demand is headed

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) have not traditionally brought much glamour to the investment space, but this a trend moving rapidly into reverse. If index trackers have quietly made investors much richer in recent years, the proliferation of thematic ETFs has now captured the everyday investor’s imagination. ETFs arguably now cater both to those who want a core portfolio holding, such as an S&P 500 tracker, and investors who seek exposure to specific themes, sectors and investment styles. Even stockpicking is now entering the ETF space, with active products emerging in the US and expected by some to one day make an impact in Europe.

All of this means that ETF trends warrant greater attention, regardless of whether you want to buy one yourself or stay on top of market activity. The huge volumes of money moving into the likes of sector and thematic ETFs may signal that an area has great promise, or alert you to the possibility of a bubble inflating. Equally, the development of new ETFs may well point you toward emerging investment trends.