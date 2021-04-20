Activists gear up for a fight over green-washing at AGMs

Spring is the season for annual general meetings and this year they provide a test of environmental credentials. Activist non-government organisations (NGOs) have tabled ambitious resolutions to several UK-listed companies and they are keen to remind asset managers with voting rights of their stewardship responsibilities to investors and the planet.

Barclays (BARC), Rio Tinto (RIO), BP (BP.) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) are subject to resolutions from NGOs seeking ambitious commitments in keeping with the Paris Climate Agreement. Its objective is to limit global temperature increases to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with strenuous efforts to keep the rise to just one-and-a-half degrees.

Estimates by Swiss bank J Safra Sarasin suggest that corporations worldwide are behaving in a manner that will see a rise of more like four degrees Celsius, so it is unsurprising to see pressure applied to companies in high impact sectors. Already there are struggles emerging; Bloomberg reported that Shell has pushed back, with the board recommending investors reject a resolution proposed by the Follow This group.