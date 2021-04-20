Auto dealers thankful for digital channels

An omnichannel approach could generate sizeable cost savings

Some aspects of the buying process remain difficult to digitise

New analysis suggests dealers could drastically cut time spent conducting sales if they blend physical showrooms with online platforms

You may have wondered what you will be driving a decade on from now. You may even have considered how you will finance your car. Yet it is doubtful whether too many motorists would dwell upon who the vendor is likely to be, or whether they will be in physical attendance when a deal is finalised.

But for shareholders in the handful of publicly traded auto retailers, the question of how customers go about buying (or gaining access to) a vehicle is central to the investment case.