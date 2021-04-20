Gold bull market nears second birthday: what have we learnt?

If you told an investor two years ago that gold would soon be considered weak below $1,700 (£1,215) an ounce (oz), you’d have knocked the socks off all but the biggest gold bugs. Now we’re almost at the two-year birthday of this gold bull market, it’s worth looking at its prospects of hitting $2,000/oz again and what London’s gold miners are doing to keep the profits coming in.

Gold’s rise was borne out of a weakening US dollar and the Federal Reserve signalling rate cuts were on the way, before being revved up by investors diving into the safe-haven asset as the world pulled the shutters down due to Covid-19.

This has made gold companies hard to ignore in the past two years.