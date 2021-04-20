The Trader: Tobacco stocks fall, Netflix earnings on tap, Cable touches 1.40

A soft start to Tuesday’s session after stocks in Europe closed lower yesterday as the early promise of the green boards fizzled. Stocks on Wall Street were lower, with the Dow Jones closing more than 100 points below Friday’s record high and the S&P 500 down 0.5 per cent from its all-time high also set at the end of last week. These are not strong directional moves but there is not a lot of dry powder on the side lines in investors pretty well all-in on stocks. The macro story seems well understood for now vis-à-vis vaccines, the pandemic, the Fed, stimulus – really the question mark is over whether earnings can keep up with expectations to support current valuations. In the current setup it’s hard to see room for multiple expansion – compression is way more likely as rates rise (although this trade has taken a breather for now) - so we need the ‘E’ bit of the PE bit to hold up or we will see losses. Given the reopening this year, a large global savings glut and all the fiscal and monetary largesse, earnings should be strong. But expectations are already pretty high. Where there does seem room for manoeuvre is in the rotation out of growth and into value and back again.

Netflix earnings today will provide a vital guide to this. The Street expects about 6m net subscriber adds and the market should look beyond the guidance for Q2 since it’s skewed by comps. Content remains king – Netflix needs to continue to produce the goods to remain the number one – primus inter pares – streaming app among households (the last to be ditched if cloth needs to be cut). Long term it remains a structural winner and the accelerated gains from the pandemic should be now be discounted. Focus should be on churn rates, password sharing crackdown, the content pipeline and competition.

Shares in GameStop rose 6 per cent after news the CEO George Sherman would step down by the end of July. This is all playing into the hope and expectation that Ryan Cohen will lead a resurgence in the firm’s fortunes on a wave of ecommerce growth. There have already been several big board moves and this is the latest sign that the activist investor is making his presence felt. Meanwhile famed Redditor Roaring Kitty – aka Keith Gill (‘I’m not a cat’) has doubled his stake GME by exercising 500 $12 call options and purchasing an additional 50,000 shares.