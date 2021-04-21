Could changes to the UK audit regime constrict dividends payments?

Taxpayers, third-party vendors and, of course, shareholders were all on the hook due to the 2018 collapse of construction group Carillion. In the recriminations that were to follow, and amid deflections by government, the general sentiment was that it could – and should – have been avoided. After all, three years prior to the unravelling of the business, UBS had raised concerns over the possibility that the group had understated its indebtedness, citing potential red flags ranging from extended supplier payment terms to concerns over third-party financing.

In the period leading to the collapse, the contractor became one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the London Stock Exchange. It was promptly demoted from the FTSE 250 index, and was forced to book multi-million-pound impairments on loss-making projects under the government’s benighted Public Finance Initiative.

Parliamentary inquiries duly followed into the conduct of Carillion’s directors, the competency of its auditors (KPMG), and the role played by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) - the Pensions Regulator also came under scrutiny. It was an unholy mess, but the demise of the business, along with several other high-profile entities, finally stirred the government into action, thereby prompting an independent review of the future of audit, chaired by Sir Donald Brydon.