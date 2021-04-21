Have JK Rowlings’ trans comments cursed the Harry Potter business empire?

JK Rowling’s comments on transgender people have sparked a backlash from some of her biggest fans

This could pose a problem for the companies that cash in millions from Harry Potter Inc every year

For some young fans, Harry Potter is losing its magic. In February, pupils at a Sussex secondary school voted to remove JK Rowling, creator of Gryffindor and Slytherin, from the name of one of their houses. Only a few months before, 28-year-old pop-star twins Jedward suggested that people should use her books as firewood.

Millennials are not falling out of love with the Harry Potter franchise itself. But many who once fantasised about going to Hogwarts have come of age and realised that they do not share the real-life views of the author, who has became the most prominent figure in a heated debate over transgender rights.