Tap into growth and recovery potential with Premier Miton US Opportunities
April 22, 2021
  • Premier Miton US Opportunities invests in companies of various sizes and has a very different make-up to indices such as the S&P 500
  • Its managers have been increasing its exposure to smaller companies because they believe these make strong gains after economic contractions
  • So far its managers' approach has delivered good returns
IC TIP: Buy at 348.65p

US equity markets hit record highs again last week driven by strong economic data. Jobless claims were lower than expected, and retail sales’ 9.8 per cent growth in March was higher than the 5.9 per cent expected and the biggest increase for 10 months. The US economy is set to benefit from a $1.9tn (£1.36tn) spending plan, meanwhile, that includes payments of up to $1,400 per person and extended federal unemployment aid. President Joe Biden also plans to spend around $2tn on infrastructure in the US over the next 10 years.

