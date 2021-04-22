The Trader: Credit Suisse shares drop on cash call, Finma; stocks positive ahead of the ECB meeting

Stocks are on the front foot this morning after US and European equity markets bounced back yesterday. The S&P 500 is now flat for the week, whilst the Nasdaq, Russell 2000 and the bulk of European markets remain in the red. The Dow rallied more than 300pts to within about 60pts of Friday’s record close, whilst the Vix closed under 18. The FTSE 100, which is trading up 0.2 per cent in the early session today to hit 6,900, has lost about 1 per cent this week so far after touching a fresh post-pandemic high above 7,000. Crude oil declined again as India’s coronavirus cases surged and stocks built in the US. Attention turns to today’s ECB meeting, which comes after Germany’s constitutional court finally gave the green light to the EU recovery fund and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi set out a €220bn recovery package to boost Italy’s economy. After years of calling for structural reform of European economies from his seat on the ECB, he now finally has the chance to pull some fiscal levers to deliver as PM.

Remember Credit Suisse and Archegos? The Swiss bank at the centre of the storm has today reported a net loss of SFr252m in the first quarter, reflecting a Sfr4.4bn charge taken because of what it coyly describes as “the US-based hedge fund matter”. There is another CHF 0.6bn exposure but the bank has now exited 97 per cent of positions. The bank also announced it will raise capital to repair the balance sheet, issuing Sfr1.7bn in convertible notes to return the CET1 ratio to 13 per cent.

This might help assuage regulators a little. Separately, Swiss financial regulator Finma said today it has opened enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse in relation to the Archegos affair and ‘possible shortcomings in risk management’, having already commenced an investigation into CS’s dealings with the failed Greensill Capital. CEO Thomas Gottstein said there is no problem with the bank’s risk culture. Har har.