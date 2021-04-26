/
Britcoin waving the flag for UK fintech

Britain ready to take a lead in golden era for fintech
April 26, 2021
  • Britcoin digital currency option to be explored by the Bank of Engand
  • Innovators expect further overtures from the UK 

Britcoin could be around the corner. In his opening address to UK Fintech Week last Monday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the creation of a Treasury and Bank of England taskforce to examine the possibility of a UK Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Control of the monetary system and the supply of currency is the preserve of the Bank of England, although the Treasury will work closely with them.

