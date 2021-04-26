George Soros betting against Trainline

One of the criticisms levelled against the practice of short-selling is that if a big enough beast has taken a position, it can almost become self-fulfilling. It is almost the opposite dynamic of when someone like, say, Warren Buffett takes a long position in a stock. This does not always hold true. Speculation can grind up against fundamentals, but it is always worth monitoring stocks on this basis.

Trainline (TRN), which is due to release its full-year figures on 6 May, has become one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the London market since the end of March. One of the largest short positions has been taken by SFM UK Management, an investment vehicle controlled by George Soros.

Soros and a handful of other short-sellers have established their positions in expectation that demand for public transport may not recover to pre-pandemic levels even when a degree of normality returns to the wider economy.