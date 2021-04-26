The Trader: Stocks creep higher, Tesla earnings ahead

European stocks trade higher in early trade on Monday, but there is not a lot of direction in the markets this morning. We’re in a holding pattern for the moment. Wall Street closed higher on Friday to end a very choppy week basically flat. European stocks have also put a rally that has been in play since November largely on pause. As discussed last week, the macro picture is largely understood, whilst the rally in bond yields has also paused. Vaccinations in the US and UK are positive, a startling rise in infections in India is a negative, but markets are largely looking through the bad with ample monetary and fiscal support. The confidence in the macro outlook could change, but PMIs last week didn’t suggest things were about to. Plans for higher US capital tax gains may not pass the Senate but could beget a spate of selling if lawmakers back it. Earnings this week should be important with a number of the largest growth and momentum names on the calendar. A Fed meeting this week should pass off without too much fanfare as policymakers lean on the economic rebound to do the heavy lifting. The dollar is keeping a little softer with the euro hitting its strongest since the start of March. Yields are keeping quiet too, helping gold maintain a bullish bias despite easing off a two-month high struck last week.

Sweeten the deal: shares in Tate & Lyle surged more than 6 per cent as the company confirmed it is looking to sell its industrial sweetener business. In a statement this morning the company said it looking to sell a controlling stake in its ‘Primary Products’ business, which it says would deliver ‘enhanced shareholder value’.

Tesla (TSLA) is due to release first-quarter 2021 results today after the closing bell, kicking off a mammoth week for the big tech/growth/momentum earnings. Consensus estimates indicate earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 on revenues of $9.92 billion. Earlier this month Tesla reported record Q1 sales, delivering 184,800 vehicles, more than double the 88,400 reported last year and about 10k ahead of expectations. The addition of Bitcoin to the Tesla balance sheet this year was portentous. The stock is down ~15% since the SEC filing on Feb 8th, but has recovered about 30% since hitting a low around $560 at the start of March to trade at $729 at Friday’s close.