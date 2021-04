BP to start $500m buyback programme in coming weeks

Profits soar in March quarter

IC TIP: Sell at 299p

Oil and gas major BP (BP.) will launch a share buyback programme after its first quarter profits surged on the back of the higher oil price. The company’s underlying replacement cost (RC) profit, its preferred profit measure, was $2.6bn (£1.9bn), compared with $115m in the December quarter and $791m a year ago. This was also well ahead of the consensus forecast of $1.5bn.