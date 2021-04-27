The Trader: Strong start to US results season, can it continue?

Tesla questions remain

BP and HSBC profits leap

GME roars higher on equity offering

Record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yesterday failed to really kick start the European session this morning with the major bourses all looking a bit sloppy in the face of a raft of big corporate earnings announcements. We’re into the meat of earnings season proper now with 173 S&P 500 companies that account for around half the market capitalisation reporting this week. So far so good: of those that have already reported, revenues are up 10 per cent on average, while earnings are up by a third. A stunning turnaround from last year’s pandemic washout, driven by a combination of massive fiscal stimulus, extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy and a vaccine-led cyclical bounce back of epic proportions.

Tesla posted better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter. The company posted GAAP net income of $438m with earnings per share coming in at $0.93 on $10.39 billion in revenue, up 74 per cent from a year ago. Some $518m in regulatory credits helped, whilst it added $101m to its bottom line from the sale of Bitcoin after its $1.5bn ‘investment’ announced in February. Is this an automaker or not? I have been very sceptical about this Bitcoin position and what it exposes the company to. Shares slipped more than 2% in after-hours trade following the results. Still, it was a record quarter for sales and progress is being made on the delayed new models with the new Model S landing on customers’ driveways by May 2021 and Model X deliveries to commence in Q3. Tesla also pointed to Model Y production ramps at Fremont and Shanghai going well. Meanwhile buildout of Berlin ‘Gigafactory’ is continuing to move forward, with production and deliveries remaining on track for late 2021, Tesla said. Chip shortages are a problem, but Tesla suggests it’s finding ways around. And although margins did pic up, there are maybe some questions over margins with the lower average selling prices – excluding regulatory credits the margins in the core auto business were 22 per cent. I don’t think these results really tell us an awful lot more than we already know about Tesla.