HeiQ a potential winner in the fight against Covid-19

Students of the collective psyche must have had a field day during the pandemic. Once Covid-19 started to dominate public discourse, it became clear that bacillophobia had started to spread more rapidly than the virus itself. And that fear extended beyond simply avoiding contact with anyone unlucky enough to have been infected. Instead, those in dread of the virus started stocking up on surface disinfectants and antimicrobial wet-wipes as if their lives depended on it.

Of course, it was great news for the likes of Proctor & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Reckitt Benckiser (RKT), but it is difficult to know whether it was just a knee-jerk reaction to sensational press coverage, or if it heralded a permanent change in consumer preferences – time will tell.

If, indeed, we have all become warier over the prospect of coming into contact with surfaces tainted by the virus, the commercial opportunity will not be confined to the producers of surface disinfectants. Companies engaged in materials science could also profit from lingering fears over the pandemic.