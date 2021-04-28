Today's markets: Vaccine progress showing through, Lloyds rebound, IPOs surge & more

Good morning and welcome to the IC’s live blog, covering the biggest business stories of the day.

Vaccine progress in the UK starting to show through

Even if you’ve only received your first Covid-19 jab, the rest of your household is already much safer from the virus, according to a comprehensive new study.

Research by Public Health England has boosted optimism that the spread of the disease can be slowed down, after finding that those who became infected three weeks after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer (US:PFIZER) or AstraZeneca (AZN: Buy, 11 Feb 2021) vaccines were almost half as likely to pass Covid-19 onto members of their household.

This followed an announcement by the US that it would share 60m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries, to stem surges elsewhere in the world. It's not all good news for the jab produced by the British-Swedish pharma group, however; the first hearing will be heard today relating to the EU’s accusation that AstraZeneca breached its agreement to supply vaccines to the region.

Big tech shoots the lights out, again

Overnight corporate earnings news from the US illustrated the momentum behind Big Tech remains firmly in place, on an operational level at least. Both Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft produced results which surpassed expectations. Alphabet was buoyed by soaring ad revenues on its Youtube video channel while both companies reported strong performance at their cloud operations as they continue to benefit from the lockdown effect.

Lloyds looking up

Much like rival HSBC yesterday, first quarter results from Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) were boosted by a dramatic improvement in bad loan provisions compared to a year ago when the first chill winds of the pandemic were blowing through the UK economy. Notably Lloyds' mortgage book and customer cash deposits are both well up on last year.

