The Trader: Can the Fed beat inflation?

Perhaps the single biggest question mark over the broader economic picture and the macro-outlook is one of inflation. This is the key doubt we might have about the current pace of Fed policy and its willingness to look through what it sees as temporary rises in prices. Over the next few months, we will get a great deal more clarity over just how strong the inflation impulse is, how long it is likely to last and what this will imply for the path of inflation expectations, Treasury yields and Fed policy. The Fed says it will look through this – the question is really whether this is the right thing to do.

Quite apart from the asset price inflation we have seen for years; even by the relatively narrow gauge of inflation used by central banks, the kind of pricing pressures we are seeing seem pretty unprecedented. I think you are going to see Powell, Lagarde and co kind of get slapped around the chops by some hefty inflation prints over the next few months. Question is can they tough it out – bond yields will almost certainly move in one direction higher. The phrase ‘be careful what you wish for’ springs to mind.

Commodities are roofing. Corn, wheat and soybeans are trading around eight-year highs while coffee and sugar are also up strongly. It looks like there is a perfect storm of pricing pressures in the form or weather-related supply constraints and surging demand. Several factors at work: bad weather in the Upper Midwest has hit corn, whilst drought conditions in the Dakotas could also impact wheat and soybeans. The crops in South America are known to be lower this year, and demand is peaking in China and other Asian nations. Lumber prices seen a well-documented rally on a post-pandemic building boom. Copper is at a 10-year high on a mix of surging demand and supply problems in Chile, while palladium is at a record. Massive infrastructure spending is a factor, so too a major rebound in demand and supply constraints.