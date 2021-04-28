/
Unite chairman buys into recovery rally

The student landlord has reported an improved reservations rate for the upcoming academic year in recent weeks
April 28, 2021
  • Chairman Richard Akers has bought £94,000
  • Shares are edging closer towards pre-pandemic valuation

Student landlord Unite (UTG) is among the heap of UK real estate groups that have benefited from renewed confidence following the vaccine breakthrough. In fact, the shares are trading at their highest point in over a year, having gained almost a fifth in value since the start of November. It is a recovery rally that chairman Richard Akers has also bought into, purchasing shares worth almost £94,000. 

