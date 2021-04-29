From Nick Train to income: UK funds versus global versions

Some fund managers run both UK and global equities funds according to the same investment strategy

If they have many of the same holdings as each other it is probably best not to hold both

In general the global fund could be the better option because the manager has a wider choice of stocks

You could be forgiven for abandoning UK equity funds in recent years, especially as in some cases it has been possible to do this without giving up on your favourite UK managers. Nick Train is just one example of a manager who runs a global equity fund along the same lines as a UK fund. And global funds have been a way to take a more diversified approach without entirely missing out on a manager's top UK picks.

However, dark clouds hanging over the UK market may now have lifted, leading some investors to consider a bigger bet on domestic equities. But if the manager of a UK fund also runs a global fund, which should you go for?