Keystone's flexible offering ahead of the curve

The business model of the legal disruptor has enabled it to operate smoothly despite wider disruption
April 29, 2021
  • Gross margin suffers through falling utilisation 
  • Improved cash generation and conversion 

A capital-light business model in which fee earners work remotely, but are connected to a central support network via proprietary software. Sounds like an ideal set-up given the events of the last 12-months or so. Yet that is the default position for Keystone Law (KEYS), an industry disruptor that has delivered a 4 per cent increase in adjusted earnings for FY2021, despite softening client demand during the first half of its fiscal year.

