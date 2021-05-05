AbbVie, J&J and the burgeoning immunology market

Covid-19 has understandably topped the healthcare agenda but there are numerous other disease areas with significant unmet need

The immunology market, spanning diseases from psoriasis to arthritis, could be worth $80bn

Vaccines, testing and treatment. Three words that have dominated public discourse over the past 15 months as scientists and governments work hand in glove to tackle Covid-19.

Signalling continued success on its inoculation strategy, Westminster revealed last weekend that more than 50m jabs have now been administered across the UK. More than 34m people have received at least one protective shot. At the same time, the government has made rapid virus tests widely available.