S4 Capital raises guidance and prepares for £500m M&A spree

Sir Martin Sorrell’s company is predicting 35 per cent growth in like-for-like revenues and gross profit in 2021

It is also planning a bond issue to underpin a £500m war chest for M&A

Amid a rebound in demand for advertising S4 Capital (SFOR) has upgraded its full-year earnings guidance. The digital advertising agency – which is chaired by Sir Martin Sorrell – now expects that its like-for-like revenue and gross profit will rise by 30 per cent in 2021, up from a previous forecast of 25 per cent growth.