S4 Capital raises guidance and prepares for £500m M&A spree

The digital advertising group saw its like-for-like revenue surge by 35 per cent in the first quarter of 2021
May 5, 2021
  • Sir Martin Sorrell’s company is predicting 35 per cent growth in like-for-like revenues and gross profit in 2021
  • It is also planning a bond issue to underpin a £500m war chest for M&A

Amid a rebound in demand for advertising S4 Capital (SFOR) has upgraded its full-year earnings guidance. The digital advertising agency – which is chaired by Sir Martin Sorrell – now expects that its like-for-like revenue and gross profit will rise by 30 per cent in 2021, up from a previous forecast of 25 per cent growth.

