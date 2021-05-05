The Trader: Are Yellen’s interest rate remarks part of the Fed ‘masterplan’

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has spooked markets by suggesting that rates might have to rise to prevent major economic overheating

Markets continue their May slump

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said rates might have to rise to cool an overheating economy. Shock, horror. Did no one give her Powell’s script? In an economic forum at The Atlantic she said that, “even though the additional spending is relatively small relative to the size of the economy, it could cause some very modest increases in interest rates.”

Economics 101 shouldn’t offend markets or perturb investors – stocks hit session lows off the back of the remarks. But it was seen as significant since it is a break with the Fed’s new policy stance. Now what she's saying is demonstrably true: central banks raise rates to stop economies from ‘overheating’, since this tends to lead to bad things like inflation and misallocation of capital. It’s the kind of thing central bankers would normally say in normal times to signal a tightening cycle is imminent. But we are not in normal times and the Fed has been hammering its message home that its goal is not to quell forecast inflation, but to get back to full employment come-what-may. Some will flag the potential incursion into monetary policy by the Treasury as big no, but in this instance it’s not about central bank independence – Yellen is far too well versed in this topic and far too academic in her approach to be trying to strong arm the Fed.