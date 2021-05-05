The wrong sort of value

Value investors should be worried, because low yields predict low returns for large parts of the UK market.

We all know that the dividend yield has been a good predictor of returns on the All-Share index. Since 2000, the correlation between the yield and subsequent three-year changes in the index has been 0.54. Which means that almost one-third of the variation in returns this century can be explained by the dividend yield alone.

This fact alone is worrying. At 2.8 per cent now, the yield is well below its post-2000 average of 3.4 per cent. History thus warns us that returns will be below average. In fact, if past relationships continue to hold, there’s a greater than 50:50 chance of the market falling over the next three years.