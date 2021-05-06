Bacanora announces takeover approach from Chinese lithium major

67.5p offer price a 50 per cent premium on Wednesday's close

Ganfeng will soon be a 29 per cent shareholder of Bacanora

London’s most promising lithium company Bacanora Lithium (BCN) could be taken private by its largest shareholder Ganfeng Lithium. The two companies have agreed a price of 67.5p, although Ganfeng has not yet made a formal offer.

The Chinese company already owns half of the Sonora lithium project in Mexico and 17 per cent of Bacanora, although this will rise to 29 per cent once a previously-announced share issue takes place, after being approved by the Chinese government.