/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Bacanora announces takeover approach from Chinese lithium major

Ganfeng already owns significant stakes in lithium hopeful and its Sonora project in Mexico
Bacanora announces takeover approach from Chinese lithium major
May 6, 2021
  • 67.5p offer price a 50 per cent premium on Wednesday's close
  • Ganfeng will soon be a 29 per cent shareholder of Bacanora 

London’s most promising lithium company Bacanora Lithium (BCN) could be taken private by its largest shareholder Ganfeng Lithium. The two companies have agreed a price of 67.5p, although Ganfeng has not yet made a formal offer. 

The Chinese company already owns half of the Sonora lithium project in Mexico and 17 per cent of Bacanora, although this will rise to 29 per cent once a previously-announced share issue takes place, after being approved by the Chinese government. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data