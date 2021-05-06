Markets Live: Vaccine IP waiver, Next surviving and thriving, Chip designer to float & more

Good morning and welcome to the IC’s live blog, where our writers round up the biggest business stories of the day.

Jab wars waived

“The extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures”.

These were the words of US trade representative Katherine Tai yesterday as she revealed Washington would support the waiving of intellectual property (IP) rights linked to coronavirus vaccines.

Tai said the States would “actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) needed to make that happen”. She explained that the Biden-Harris administration’s aim is “to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible” – a goal which would require work with the private sector “and all possible partners” to ramp up manufacturing and distribution.

Big pharma companies are typically protected by a web of patents which prevent rivals from undercutting their products, at least for a period of time before they lose exclusivity. The news that those barriers might be toppled dealt a blow to the share prices of some of the big Covid-19 jab makers.

Moderna (US:MRNA), one of the pioneers of mRNA-based vaccines, dropped 6 per cent at the close on Wednesday. BioNTech (US:BNTX), which has developed another widely-used shot with US giant Pfizer (US:PFE), slipped 3 per cent and was down 2 per cent in after-hours trading.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla had spoken earlier this week about the “durable demand” anticipated from its Covid-19 vaccine, “similar to that of the flu vaccines”.

Generic rivalry is nothing new in the healthcare world as companies such as Hikma (HIK) produce cheap and accessible medication once IP protections expire. Patent expirations have featured in other spheres of the pharma world too, including the autoimmune disease universe as we explored yesterday.

Next the 'great survivor'

Turning to the London market, shares in Next (NXT) edged up 3 per cent at the open today as it reinforced the perception that it is a ‘great survivor’ against a rapidly changing retail backdrop. The FTSE 100 company raised profit guidance on the back of strong sales performance.

Chip shortage concerns

Another day, another company warning of semiconductor shortages possibly affecting its future operations. Today was the turn of industrial conglomerate Melrose (MRO), following recent warnings from car makers among others that a global shortage of semiconductors could restrict output. Probably a decent day, then, to announce the pricing for an IPO of a semiconductor designer in London with Alphawave IP announcing details of its potential £3bn-plus float.

