Next week's economics: 10 - 14 May

The US economy is booming. Next week’s numbers could show another rise in retail sales, partly as some more of President Biden’s stimulus cheques are spent. This would mean that sales in April were 50 per cent up on last April, and almost 15 per cent up on their pre-pandemic peak. Industrial production numbers will be less spectacular – output will still be below the December 2018 peak – but even this will post a second successive decent monthly rise.

Inflation, however, will also be up. In fact, the headline annual rate might exceed 3 per cent for the first time in almost 10 years. This, though, will be largely due to last April’s slump in oil prices falling out of the annual data. The core inflation rate – which excludes food and energy – is likely to rise to only around 2.4 per cent, which is what it was for much of 2019. It will be some months before we know whether and to what extent President Biden’s stimulus has been inflationary.

In the rest of the world, however, the numbers won’t be so spectacular. Official eurozone data should show a rise in industrial production in March, but that will only reverse February’s fall and leave output well below pre-pandemic levels.