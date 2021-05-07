The Trader: European stocks hit record high, Jes Staley wins out, monster US jobs report expected

FTSE100 hits new post-pandemic high

US jobs report later is expected to support sentiment

Activists sell out of Barclays

European markets rose handily on Friday, with the Stoxx 600 hitting a record high head of the hotly-anticipated US jobs report. The FTSE 100 rallied to take out 7,100, hitting a new post-pandemic high, and the DAX is buoyed by some positive earnings from German firms, with Adidas advancing 8 per cent as it hiked its 2021 sales outlook and Siemens up 2 per cent as it too raised its net income guidance for 2021. Combined the two stocks are adding 70pts to the DAX this morning.

The overriding market themes remain pretty well unabused: A monster commodity rally continues as the global economy heats up, and massive but messy rotation out of the tech/growth/momentum plays into more cyclical/value parts of the market. Copper rallied to an all-time high, aluminium is extending gains. Palm oil 13-year high, iron ore and steel at all-time highs. There is yet room to run higher in the commodity space.