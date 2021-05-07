Why money matters for US equities

Are US equities being driven up simply by a massive expansion in the money stock? It certainly looks as if they are. The M2 measure of the money stock (which comprises most bank deposits and retail money market funds) has recently been growing at its fastest rate on record, rising by over 24 per cent in the year to March. Is it really a coincidence therefore that the S&P 500 has risen over 40 per cent in the last 12 months?

Well, yes it is. If there were a link between monetary growth and equity returns we’d have seen it before now. And we haven’t. Since 1970 there has been zero correlation between annual growth in M2 and annual changes in US equity prices – which is true even allowing for a lag of up to two years between monetary growth and equity returns. For example, strong rises in the money stock in 2001 and 2008 were accompanied by falls in share prices, and many rises in the market have come without any significant upturn in monetary growth, such as in the late 1980s, mid 1990s or in 2013.