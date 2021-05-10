Dunedin Income and Growth proposes ESG focus

Trust's board has established 'sustainable and responsible investing criteria'

Exclusionary appetite among shareholders of UK equity income trusts is unclear

Dunedin Income and Growth Trust (DIG) may become the first UK equity income trust to introduce a formal change in policy to focus on environmental, social and governance matters, if approved by a shareholder vote on 10 June 2021.

The trust’s board has established ‘sustainable and responsible investing criteria’ which, if approved, set out a number of companies to be excluded from the trust, such as those with significant revenue streams from tobacco or weapons manufacturing.