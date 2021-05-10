Dunedin Income and Growth proposes ESG focus

- Trust's board has established 'sustainable and responsible investing criteria'
- Exclusionary appetite among shareholders of UK equity income trusts is unclear
Dunedin Income and Growth Trust (DIG) may become the first UK equity income trust to introduce a formal change in policy to focus on environmental, social and governance matters, if approved by a shareholder vote on 10 June 2021.
The trust’s board has established ‘sustainable and responsible investing criteria’ which, if approved, set out a number of companies to be excluded from the trust, such as those with significant revenue streams from tobacco or weapons manufacturing.