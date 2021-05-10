The Trader: Miners charge higher on commodity boom, cable breaks 1.40

Friday's Non-Farm Payroll numbers surprised on the downside, but boosted equities

Miners are on the rise in response to inflationary pressure on prices

Slow start on European markets

European markets are off to a slow start with early gains largely erased within the first half hour of trade. The FTSE 100 holds higher than 7100 with miners leading the gains as commodities continue their monster rally on tightening supply and soaring demand. Rio Tinto and BHP are both up more than 3 per cent in early trade, whilst Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Glencore all up around 2 per cent. Commodity prices continue to surge as copper hit a fresh record high, whilst oil prices rose as a ransomware attack shut the Colonial pipeline, which supplies half the fuel for the US east coast. Iron ore in China surged 10 per cent to a record high, whilst steel rose 6 per cent to limit up. There could be a lot of speculative buying and trading pushing commodities higher but for now there does still seem to be a lot of momentum behind the trade and reasons to think fundamentals will continue to support.

A weaker-than-expected jobs report in the US caused some waves but Wall Street rose to record highs as investors wagered slower growth in the labour market would only see the Fed keep policy easier for longer. In short it will allow the Fed to keep its foot to the floor but the wage component indicates trouble as inflation could outstrip employment growth. The more you pay people not to work, the less you incentivize the employment growth you seek. US futures indicate Wall Street will open a fraction higher later today.