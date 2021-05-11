The Trader: Tech selloff drives broad retreat + UK GDP preview

Broad sell off across US and Asian equities overnight

Tech stocks under most pressure

Bank of England GDP figures incoming tomorrow

If you are looking for inflation signals, China’s factory gate prices are a pretty good leading indicator. So today’s report showing that producer price inflation rose 6.8 per cent from a year earlier in April, the fastest pace in more than three years, could be of concern. Tomorrow’s US CPI numbers are going to be closely watched. On Friday we saw the market show that an easier-for-longer Fed ought to help risk assets. But whatever the Fed tries and sticks to in terms of its employment mandate, the bond market will move if inflation takes off. The wage component of the jobs report was underappreciated. A lack of employees will drive up wages and end prices. Wage-push inflation is more ‘dangerous’ than cost-push. My worry is we have a perfect storm of wage-push, cost-push and demand-pull pressures that won’t be as transitory as the Fed thinks (ignoring the fact that inflation is here already, has been for years in asset prices, just not in the narrow gauges used by central banks). US 10-year yields at 1.62 per cent are at the highest in a couple of weeks, whilst 5-year breakeven inflation expectations remain elevated at multi-year highs above 2.7 per cent.

The inflation story matters for the stock market as rising inflation expectations push up nominal yields and the discount rate on the tech/growth/momentum parts of the market that have underpinned the last decade's bull run. We saw this yesterday. Tech stocks took a beating and dragged the rest of the market down with them. The Dow Jones retreated into the red in the closing part of the session, having earlier hit a record high, as the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.5 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 2.6 per cent and closed below its 50-day simple moving average for the first time the end of March. Tesla fell 6 per cent, the ARK Innovation ETF was 5 per cent lower and Apple fell over 2.5 per cent. The heavy weighting of tech in the broader market left the S&P 500 down 1 per cent for the day. Overnight Asian markets fell sharply, with the Nikkei 224 off 3 per cent and the Hang Seng down 2 per cent. The more commodity focused ASX dropped 1 per cent. US futures point to further losses when Wall Street opens later.