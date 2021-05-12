Big pharma: patent battles ahead?

The Biden-Harris administration says it will back a waiver on IP rights linked to Covid-19 vaccines

The proposal has met with opposition from pharma companies and trade associations

The word ‘vaccine’ stems from the Latin name for a cow: ‘vacca’. This is no coincidence. In 1796, the physician Edward Jenner showed that exposure to the relatively mild cowpox virus could confer protection against the much more dangerous smallpox virus.

Jenner’s process was arguably unethical: he used his gardener’s eight-year-old son James Phipps as a trial participant, deliberately infecting him with cowpox to test his immunity. The doctor also failed to garner immediate support from his medical peers, who questioned his work’s relevance and practicality.