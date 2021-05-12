BP and Shell not serious about net zero: Sarasin

Follow This resolutions at BP and Royal Dutch Shell AGMs asking for Paris-aligned strategies

Sarasin & Partners says current plans too weak and also put investors at risk through stranded assets

Asset management firm Sarasin & Partners has said that BP (BP.) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) are still working on unrealistic price and demand forecasts for oil and gas, while underdelivering on climate despite splashy net zero plans.

BP faces a shareholder vote today, with a resolution by the activist organisation Follow This calling for the adoption of Paris Agreement-aligned strategies, including scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets. The board has recommended that shareholders vote against this.