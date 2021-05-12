Could a slimmer Croda make for a more attractive investment?

The group is looking to focus on its faster-growing personal care and life sciences divisions

A review of its more cyclical businesses could see them demerged or sold

Specialty chemicals company Croda International (CRDA) has proved to be a high-quality and dependable holding for investors over the past decade. And amid the turbulence of the pandemic, it has outperformed many of its domestic and international peers, including Elementis (ELM) and Swiss flavour and fragrance giant Givaudan (CH:GIVN).