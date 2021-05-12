/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Vertu evolves to meet structural changes

The lockdown-induced collapse in trading volumes may have obscured underlying industry trends
Vertu evolves to meet structural changes
May 12, 2021
  • The omni-channel model points the way forward for dealerships through a flexible, consumer-focussed approach
  • Trends towards connectivity, autonomous, shared mobility and electric to have a major impact on after-sales 
  • The worldwide semiconductor shortage has hit the production of cars and vans as factories close temporarily

Vertu (VTU) confirmed that its adjusted pre-tax profits for the year to 28 February were 7 per cent ahead of analysts’ forecasts at £24.6m. That represents a creditable outcome, even given that profit assumptions would have been tempered somewhat by events. And it is guiding in the range of £24-28m for the current financial year.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data