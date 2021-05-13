Ex-Booker boss takes intriguing stake in Menzies Distribution

Newspaper distribution is a dwindling industry but corporate murmurings suggest there may still be life left

Menzies Distribution which was spun out of John Menzies and is PE owned could be looking to merge with its last remaining rival - Smiths News

IC TIP: Hold

It is fair to say that the business of shifting newspapers around the country in vans, at a time when print readership has shrunk by two-thirds over the past 20 years, is never going to catch the imagination of investors. However, news that Booker’s successful ex-boss Charles Wilson has taken a 10 per cent stake in private equity-owned Menzies Distribution sets up an intriguing debate over whether there is still value in the “distribution” arena of newspaper distribution, along with some interesting speculation over the future of small cap Smiths News (SNWS).