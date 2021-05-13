The Trader: Stocks decline further on inflation scare

Equities in Europe are following Wall Street's lead southwards

Tech is taking a battering but selling is somewhat indiscriminate

Burberry and BT lead the losers in London

Another sell everything kind of day: A hot inflation print from the US has left stock markets around the world nursing losses. CPI inflation rose to 4.2 per cent last month, the strongest reading since 2008. The month-on-month increase in the core reading of 0.9 per cent was the raciest since 1982. All else equal, higher inflation readings are headwinds for equity markets, underscoring the broad market trend of the last month as investors unload tech/growth/momentum. The reaction can be generalised as higher yields, high volatility and stronger dollar (not that I think the last of these will last) and risk assets beaten down, although reflation plays outstripped growth/momentum, as you would expect from a rising inflationary environment. The S&P 500 declined 2 per cent to touch its lowest level since the start of April, with only energy holding above its head above water. Futures imply another downbeat session. Asian shares declined overnight.

As noted earlier this week, if this is a repeat of the tech bleed-out we saw in September, then a 10-15 per cent decline from the highs could take NDX back to test the March low around 12,200, or another 5 per cent roughly from where it closed last night. The 200-day SMA should prove a big support at 12,450 first. Tesla shares fell over 4 per cent to move closer to the March low, with further losses indicated in pre-mkt. ARK’s Innovation ETF fell almost 4 per cent to notch a fresh 6-month low. Bitcoin skidded about 10 per cent lower to $46k before steadying around $50,500 after Elon Musk said Tesla is no longer accepting Bitcoin as payment, citing environmental concerns (uh, I think it’s been well understood for a long time that bitcoin mining uses a heck of a lot of energy, but how can we expect Musk to get this straight away..?)