BT vs Sage: Where’s the spark?

Sage revenues rose just 1 per cent in the six months to March 2021, despite lockdown demand for digital payroll software

BT reported a decline in four of its five operating subsidiaries, but Openreach is thriving

When the world went into lockdown in early 2020, investors looked to the US for the companies set to be the major beneficiaries. And there is no doubt that many American giants have excelled in the environment: Netflix and Walt Disney have entertained us; Amazon has delivered our parcels; Microsoft and Zoom have connected our workplaces.

Many of us have shrugged off this achievement. Of course Zoom was going to thrive in an environment when everyone is working remotely.