The Trader: Stocks nudge higher, Fed remains relaxed about inflation

Stocks in recovery mode after tough start to the week

Federal Reserve trying to cool inflation concerns

Airbnb dips despite beating expectations

Stocks are higher, recovering some ground lost during a choppy week. Fed officials have been out in force to calm inflation nerves. Governor Christopher Waller said rates will not rise until policymakers see inflation above target for a long time or there is excessively high inflation, saying the Fed will need to see several more months of data. He also stressed that there is only a temporary ‘mismatch’ between surging demand for workers and people’s willingness/ability to get a job. Meanwhile businesses across the US are struggling to find labour: McDonald’s is the latest company to increase pay, raising wages by 10 per cent at its US company-owned restaurants as it seeks to take 10,000 new staff over the next three months. Wage push inflation is of greater concern than short-term supply chain pressures and rising commodity prices. The labour market is far tighter than it looks – the Fed will hope that things change quickly once Federal assistance rolls off later in the year. That could see us endure a rough summer of hot inflation readings, with the Fed looking on and hoping it comes to an end in the autumn.

Another inflation gauge delivered a hot reading. US produce price index inflation rose 6.2 per cent year-on-year, the biggest hike in prices over a 12-month period since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began measurements in 2010. Markets were a good deal calmer despite the figures, with Treasury yields easing of the 1.7 per cent area, the highest in a month. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both rallied more than 1 per cent, whilst NDX rose over 100pts to make a decent fist of recovering the 100-day SMA, though it fell short and closed off the highs of the day.