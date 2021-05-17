Chips are down for Alphawave

Canadian microprocessor technology company Alphawave (AWA) honoured the tradition of recent initial public offerings (IPOs) in the City, seeing its price crash within a few hours of the start of conditional trading.

The 410p offer price per share raised £856m from new investors but fell by nearly a fifth on opening day.

However, while the IPO looks embarrassing for its promoters, Alphawave’s share price is likely to settle down over the next few months. The key questions then are 1) whether Alphawave’s technology means very much in the context of the global semiconductor market and 2) how the company intends to grow its business.